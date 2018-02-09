Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 1:10 PM, February 09, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte says he needs to be a dictator in order to effect change in the country. The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court confirms it is starting a 'preliminary examination' into the high number of killings under President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, adding it is 'closely following the situation' since 2016. Twitter reports its first-ever quarterly profit, delivering a boost to shares of the social network which has been lagging for years against fast-growing rivals.