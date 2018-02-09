Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 7:13 PM, February 09, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque calls feminists 'OA' or over-acting when they get angry at President Rodrigo Duterte's jokes about women. President Rodrigo Duterte says he needs to be a dictator in order to effect change in the country. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrests the Davao Region's top drug personality. Human rights organizations laud the decision of the International Criminal Court to conduct a preliminary examination of the killings under President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs. Facebook is testing a 'downvote' button that allows people to disapprove a comment.