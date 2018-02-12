Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Senator Grace Poe defends her bill that would punish government employees who share 'fake news,' saying they should be held to a higher standard. Ousted Philippine Navy chief Ronald Mercado says he welcomes President Rodrigo Duterte's call for an 'open and transparent public hearing' to probe the controversial P16-billion project to acquire two warships. Tropical Storm Basyang slightly slows down as it moves westward. Olympic officials say a cyberattack was responsible for an internet and wifi shutdown during the Pyeongchang Winter Games opening ceremony.