Kuwait deployment ban, LTFRB on ride-hailing cap, Sharon Cuneta on Duterte | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Labor Department issues a total ban on the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Kuwait. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board raises the allowed number of ride-hailing vehicle cap to 66,750 units. The amount of foreign direct investments or FDIs coming into the Philippines surged to $8.7 billion during the 1st 11 months of 2017, surpassing the full-year target of $8 billion set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Actress and singer Sharon Cuneta thanks President Rodrigo Duterte for giving her a video message saying he's her 'good friend.' The Philippines is looking at Russia and China as alternative suppliers of defense assets following the botched helicopter deal with Canada.
