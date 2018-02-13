Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:31 PM, February 13, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says the International Criminal Court’s preliminary examination of his bloody war on drugs will not stop the controversial campaign. President Rodrigo Duterte says he offered two options for former Commission on Higher Education chairperson Patricia Licuanan: step down or face charges. Then National Police Commission says around 85% of cops who have been relieved from duty had family issues.