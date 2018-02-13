Duterte on ICC, Duterte on Licuanan, Napolcom on troubled cops | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says the International Criminal Court’s preliminary examination of his bloody war on drugs will not stop the controversial campaign. President Rodrigo Duterte says he offered two options for former Commission on Higher Education chairperson Patricia Licuanan: step down or face charges. Then National Police Commission says around 85% of cops who have been relieved from duty had family issues.
