Published 9:00 PM, February 13, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Solicitor General Jose Calida says the Office of the Ombudsman has already 'closed and terminated' the probe into President Rodrigo Duterte stemming from the plunder complaint filed against him by Senator Antonio Trillanes. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque vows to resign from his post if Senator Grace Poe's bill on 'fake news' and similar initiatives become laws. Davao City declares Senator Antonio Trillanes 'persona non grata.' Human Rights Watch says President Rodrigo Duterte violated international humanitarian law when he encouraged state forces to shoot female rebels in the vagina if they encounter them in the field. The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics' organizers give away a record 110,000 condoms.