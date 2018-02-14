Duterte on Tan, SWS survey on love and career, PH-China meeting | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte tells tycoon Lucio Tan he no longer bears any grudge against him. A Social Weather Stations survey shows more Filipinos or 59% will prioritize their career over having a love life. Manila and Beijing stay silent on the Chinese artificial islands in the West Philippine Sea following the two sides' second meeting on the disputed waters.
