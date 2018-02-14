Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:48 PM, February 14, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Malacañang says it does not recognize the Chinese names for undersea features in Benham Rise approved by an international organization. Kuwait slams the Philippines' deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers in the Gulf nation. President Rodrigo Duterte appoints Iglesia ni Cristo Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo as his Special Envoy for Overseas Filipino Concerns. The Food and Drug Administration says the Belo Medical Group may face administrative and criminal charges for continued selling of unregistered cosmetic products. United States President Donald Trump's lawyer says he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn star who once said she had an affair with Trump.