Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:13 PM, February 15, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Philippine peso depreciates to P52.12 against the American dollar, its weakest performance in over 11 years. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says he will invoke the Civil Code of the Philippines if french pharmaceutical firm Sanofi Pasteur insists on it’s refusal to refund the P3 billion paid for the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine. A former student armed with an AR-15 rifle opens fire at a Florida high school Wednesday, killing at least 17.