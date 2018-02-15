Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:36 PM, February 15, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Philippines continues to trust China even after Beijing's successful bid to name undersea features in Benham Rise. Malacañang defends the appointment of Iglesia ni Cristo Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo as Special Envoy for Overseas Filipino Concerns. Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy is detained in Hawaii after United States authorities found $350,000 in undeclared cash and rifle parts in his private plane. The Philippines tops the world in social media use for the third straight year. The Human Rights Watch condemns the decision of the Indonesian police to award Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa for leading the Duterte administration's war on drugs.