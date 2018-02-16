Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 1:30 PM, February 16, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Office of the Ombudsman says the Anti-Money Laundering Council refused to cooperate in a probe of its plunder complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte, leaving it with no choice but to terminate the investigation last November. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez says he wants Special Assistant to the President Bong Go to be part of the ruling PDP-Laban's 2019 senatorial slate. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III says the Kuwaiti government is now ready to negotiate an agreement on additional protection for Overseas Filipino Workers.