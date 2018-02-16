Sereno on impeachment, Cayetano on Manalo, Quiboloy denies detention | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno says she is looking forward to a trial in the Senate which she thinks is ‘highly probable.' Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano says President Rodrigo Duterte named Iglesia ni Cristo Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo special envoy for overseas Filipino concerns because of the INC's 'very organized' system of coordinating with government. Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy's spokesperson says he did not commit any crime during his recent visit to Hawaii. National Artist for Sculpture Napoleon Abueva dies Friday at 88. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III says the Kuwaiti government is now ready to negotiate an agreement on additional protection for Overseas Filipino Workers.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita