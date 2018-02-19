Go faces Senate probe, Students expelled over Castillo hazing death, Egyptian ISIS leader arrested | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Special Assistant to the President Bong Go faces the Senate for the first time to speak on issues hounding the P16-billion Philippine Navy frigate project. The University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Civil Law expels 8 students for involvement in the hazing death of freshman Horacio Castillo III. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says an Egyptian national was arrested over the weekend in Ermita, Manila over alleged links to ISIS.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita