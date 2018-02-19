Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:43 PM, February 19, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Special Assistant to the President Bong Go faces the Senate for the first time to speak on issues hounding the P16-billion Philippine Navy frigate project. The University of Santo Tomas Faculty of Civil Law expels 8 students for involvement in the hazing death of freshman Horacio Castillo III. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says an Egyptian national was arrested over the weekend in Ermita, Manila over alleged links to ISIS.