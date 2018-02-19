Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Special Assistant to the President Bong Go confirms his office in Malacañang 'endorsed' the complaint from frigates supplier Hyundai Heavy Industries to the Defense Department. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the Philippine government will still pursue its contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries to build two warships for the Philippine Navy despite the South Korean firm's involvement in a bribery case. Two power failure incidents mar the operations of the MRT3 Monday. The Bureau of Internal Revenue says it found 'some discrepancies' in the tax declarations of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The couple who took in Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz after his mother's death says they had no idea they had a 'monster living under our roof.'