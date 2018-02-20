Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:36 PM, February 20, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte jokes China should make the Philippines its province. Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio and 4 other Southern Mindanao governors form a party which aims to throw support behind President Rodrigo Duterte. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and ousted Philippine Navy chief Ronald Mercado both express support for the proposal to pay extra to acquire the best Combat Management System for Philippine warships.