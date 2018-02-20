Duterte on PH-China, New Mindanao regional party, Extra budget for frigate deal | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte jokes China should make the Philippines its province. Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio and 4 other Southern Mindanao governors form a party which aims to throw support behind President Rodrigo Duterte. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and ousted Philippine Navy chief Ronald Mercado both express support for the proposal to pay extra to acquire the best Combat Management System for Philippine warships.
