Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 7:28 PM, February 20, 2018

Today on Rappler:

A Malacañang official says President Rodrigo Duterte himself ordered that Rappler reporter Pia Ranada be barred from entering Malacañang Palace. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte jokes China should make the Philippines its province. A glitch on the braking system of one of the trains of the MRT3 sends passengers walking the tracks Tuesday morning. The Senate approves ‘The Lifetime Cellphone Number Act,' which seeks to let consumers keep their cellphone numbers for life. United States President Donald Trump questions former president Barack Obama's supposed inaction to prevent Russian meddling in the 2016 election.