Medialdea on Rappler, PSG Commander on Ranada, Worldwide Threat Assessment | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea says President Rodrigo Duterte's order to bar Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa and reporter Pia Ranada from entering Malacañang was only his way of implementing the Securities and Exchange Commission decision. Presidential Security Group Commander Lope Dagoy says Rappler reporter Pia Ranada should be grateful that the PSG personnel who stopped her at the Malacañang gate did not hurt her after she 'bullied' him with questions. United States intelligence agencies say Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is among the 'regional threats' to U.S. national security in Southeast Asia as democracy in the region is expected to 'remain fragile' this year.
