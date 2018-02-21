Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:01 PM, February 21, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says President Rodrigo Duterte is 'irritated' with Rappler reporter Pia Ranada that's why he gave the order to bar her from Malacañang. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the Presidential Security Group has 'no right to harm Rappler's people.' The National Police Commission says the term of Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa can be extended 'up until the time the President wants him to serve.' Malacañang slams the United States intelligence agencies for calling President Rodrigo Duterte a 'regional threat' in Southeast Asia. The United States says North Korea scrapped a secret meeting with American Vice President Mike Pence during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang after he denounced abuses from the 'murderous regime.'