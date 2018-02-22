Ranada’s Malacanang ban, SC on Sereno’s SALNs, PH in 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Rappler reporter Pia Ranada is now banned from entering the entire Malacañang complex, not just Malacañang Palace. A Rappler source says the Supreme Court en banc wants Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno to explain why she allegedly has missing Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth. The Philippines scores and ranks lower in the 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index of Transparency International.
