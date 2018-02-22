Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 1:34 PM, February 22, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Rappler reporter Pia Ranada is now banned from entering the entire Malacañang complex, not just Malacañang Palace. A Rappler source says the Supreme Court en banc wants Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno to explain why she allegedly has missing Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth. The Philippines scores and ranks lower in the 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index of Transparency International.