Rappler cyberlibel complaint junked, Sara Duterte vs Alvarez, Napoles asks SC for bail | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The National Bureau of Investigation junks the cyber libel complaint against Rappler. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says President Rodrigo Duterte has as much right to ban a reporter from Malacañang as a homeowner who throws out a rude guest from his 'home.' Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio lashes out at Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez for supposedly tagging her as a member of the opposition. Alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles again asks the Supreme Court for bail. Amnesty International says the continuous manipulation of public opinion by leaders pose a key threat against democracy in the world.
