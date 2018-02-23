Duterte on Malacañang ban, Alvarez on Sara Duterte, New charges vs Manafort | Midday wRap
President Rodrigo Duterte says he will only lift his ban on Rappler Reporter Pia Ranada and CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa to enter Malacañang if the Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to revoke the media outfit's registration is overturned. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez denies allegations he called Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio a member of the political opposition. Former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort and his former partner Richard Gates are hit with fresh tax and bank fraud charges.
