Sara Duterte-Carpio’s new party, Duterte on Malacanang ban, Medialdea meets U.S. ambassador | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The governors of Davao Region bolt their respective national political parties to join the newly launched Hugpong ng Pagbabago organized by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. President Rodrigo Duterte says he will only lift his ban on Rappler Reporter Pia Ranada and CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa to enter Malacañang if the Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to revoke the media outfit's registration is overturned. The Bureau of Internal Revenue files a P1-billion tax evasion complaint against Prieto-owned Golden Donuts, Incorporated, the Philippine franchisee of international brand Dunkin Donuts. Malacañang says Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea summoned United States Ambassador Sung Kim over the report by U.S. Intelligence Community classifying President Rodrigo Duterte as a 'regional threat.' President Donald Trump and America's powerful gun lobby propose arming more citizens as a solution to shootings.
