Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:55 PM, February 26, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Former president Benigno Aquino and former budget chief Florencio Abad attend the House probe into the controversial Dengvaxia dengue vaccine. Filipinos from all walks of life commemorate the People Power Revolution which toppled a dictator and restored democracy in the Philippines. Samsung unveils its Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.