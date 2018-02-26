Aquino in Dengvaxia hearing, People Power anniversary, Samsung Galaxy S9 | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Former president Benigno Aquino and former budget chief Florencio Abad attend the House probe into the controversial Dengvaxia dengue vaccine. Filipinos from all walks of life commemorate the People Power Revolution which toppled a dictator and restored democracy in the Philippines. Samsung unveils its Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan