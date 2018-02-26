Watch the evening newscast with Chay Hofileña

Published 8:47 PM, February 26, 2018

Today on Rappler:

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon and the Foreign Affairs Department admit Chinese survey ships have a record of illegal entry in Benham Rise or Philippine Rise. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque insists the Duterte administration does not think the 1986 EDSA Revolution is 'fake news,' despite an online poll conducted by Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson. Senate President Koko Pimentel says it is possible that candidates of PDP-Laban and the new regional party of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will face off in the 2019 elections. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says they are preparing for the possibility of a 'part 2' of the Marawi siege. Several Twitter accounts that had been tweeting Russian propaganda are now tweeting exclusively about the Philippines.