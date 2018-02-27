Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:23 PM, February 27, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte defends his remark that he wants soldiers to shoot female rebels in the vagina as 'sarcasm.' The Senate orders the arrest of former Commission on Elections chief Andres Bautista for repeatedly skipping the probe into his alleged ill-gotten wealth. British singer Ed Sheeran is named the best-selling artist in the world in 2017 by the global recorded music industry group IFPI.