Duterte on vagina remark, Senate orders Bautista arrest, Sheeran is best-selling artist | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte defends his remark that he wants soldiers to shoot female rebels in the vagina as 'sarcasm.' The Senate orders the arrest of former Commission on Elections chief Andres Bautista for repeatedly skipping the probe into his alleged ill-gotten wealth. British singer Ed Sheeran is named the best-selling artist in the world in 2017 by the global recorded music industry group IFPI.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan