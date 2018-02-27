Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 7:44 PM, February 27, 2018

Today on Rappler:

A Rappler source confirms Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno will go on leave earlier than scheduled. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says he will recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte a United Nations special rapporteur who can be allowed to probe the killings in the administration's war on drugs. Senators and the National Food Authority Council blame NFA Administrator Jason Aquino for the increase of prices of NFA rice. China's propaganda machine kicks into overdrive to defend the Communist Party's move to lift term limits for President Xi Jinping. British singer Ed Sheeran is named the best-selling artist in the world in 2017 by the global recorded music industry group IFPI.