Pimentel on Communist Party of China, Whang-Od as Living Treasure, Kushner’s top-level access | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Senate President Koko Pimentel defends PDP-Laban's cozying up to the Communist Party of China. The Senate adopts a resolution nominating Whang-od Oggay for the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan or the National Living Treasures Award. United States President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner loses his top-level security clearance.
