Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:34 PM, February 28, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Senate President Koko Pimentel defends PDP-Laban's cozying up to the Communist Party of China. The Senate adopts a resolution nominating Whang-od Oggay for the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan or the National Living Treasures Award. United States President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner loses his top-level security clearance.