Published 9:51 PM, February 28, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The 20-person consultative committee tasked to deliberate possible revisions to the 1987 Constitution votes to propose a presidential-federal form of government under a federalized Philippines. Omidyar Network says it has donated its Philippine Depositary Receipts to 14 Filipino managers of Rappler. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno questions the legal basis for the justices of the Supreme Court to force the Chief Magistrate into taking a leave. The Labor Department says deployment ban of overseas Filipino workers may be expanded to cover other countries in the Middle East. The United States tags local terrorists behind last year's Marawi siege as 'ISIS-Philippines' and designates them as "foreign terrorist organizations."