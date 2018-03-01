Duterte on West Philippine Sea, Rappler on Omidyar PDRs, Hope Hicks resigns | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte likens joint exploration with China in the West Philippine Sea to 'co-ownership.' Rappler lawyer Francis Lim urges government to leave the social news network 'unhindered' now that philanthropic investment firm Omidyar Network donated its Philippine Depositary Receipts to Rappler managers. Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, is resigning as the United States president's communications director.
