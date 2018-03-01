Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:43 PM, March 01, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte likens joint exploration with China in the West Philippine Sea to 'co-ownership.' Rappler lawyer Francis Lim urges government to leave the social news network 'unhindered' now that philanthropic investment firm Omidyar Network donated its Philippine Depositary Receipts to Rappler managers. Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, is resigning as the United States president's communications director.