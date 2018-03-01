Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Chay Hofileña

Published 8:08 PM, March 01, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Supreme Court en banc says Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno's indefinite leave was a consensus of all the justices present during the session last Tuesday. Rappler refutes Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque's claim that Omidyar Network's donation of Philippine Depositary Receipts is an 'admission' that the social news network violated the Constitution. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque defends President Rodrigo Duterte's use of the word 'co-ownership' when describing joint exploration with China in the West Philippine Sea. The Transportation Department says the MRT3 now averages 8 to 9 operational trains this week after it opened the week of February 19 without functioning trains. Human rights groups slam Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano for again defending President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs before the United Nations Human Rights Council.