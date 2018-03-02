Duterte on Benham Rise, Duterte on Rappler, PH-Kuwait bilateral meeting | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he is willing to 'go to war' and 'die' to defend Benham Rise or Philippine Rise. President Rodrigo Duterte says he banned Rappler from Malacañang because of its supposed 'twisted' reporting. Philippine Labor officials say their counterparts from Kuwait will arrive in Manila next week to finalize the bilateral agreement to protect Filipino workers in the Gulf state.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Move, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is crowdsourcing comments on, and recommendations for, nominees to the Duterte Cabinet.
You can post information and opinion on Salvador Medialdea on X.