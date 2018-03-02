Watch the evening newscast with Jee Geronimo

Published 8:03 PM, March 02, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno says she is not resigning. Malacañang says there are two areas in the West Philippine Sea that are being considered for joint exploration by the Philippines and China through corporations. Vice President Leni Robredo says lawmakers should first pass an anti-political dynasty law before they pursue amendments to the Constitution to pave the way to federalism. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas or Central Bank says business confidence in the economy dropped in the first quarter of 2018. President Rodrigo Duterte orders the country's security forces not to 'respond' to United Nations rapporteurs who would investigate human rights abuses under his administration.