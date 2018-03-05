Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 1:57 PM, March 05, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Supreme Court employees, officials, and associate justices wear red as a show of protest during their first flag ceremony since Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno went on indefinite leave. Some of the country's poorest households are expected to continue suffering from a high inflation rate in the next two months due to the recent spike in fuel and food prices. The European Union will give P242.4 million to the Philippine government's drug rehabilitation program.