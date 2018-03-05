Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 9:25 PM, March 05, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Solicitor General Jose Calida files a petition for quo warranto asking the Supreme Court to declare the appointment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno unlawful, thereby removing her from office. Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio disputes the claim of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque that the Supreme Court affirmed joint exploration within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone as constitutional. Malacañang calls the European Union's P242-million or 3.8-million-euro assistance to the Philippine government's drug rehabilitation program a 'big boost' to the Duterte administration's efforts to address drug addiction. A University of British Columbia study says smartphones are ruining social interactions. The Shape of Water wins the Oscar for Best Picture at the 2018 Academy Awards.