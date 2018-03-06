Inflation highest in 3 years, Applications for Grab and Uber, Carpio on West Philippine Sea | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Inflation rises to 4.5% in February, the highest in over 3 years. Commuters can now expect an easier time booking Grab and Uber after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board opened franchise applications for ride-hailing companies. Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio says Filipinos should stop calling its waters the 'disputed' West Philippine Sea.
