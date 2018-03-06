Supreme Court on Sereno, Ban on Rappler coverage, Sotto on alleged poll fraud | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Supreme Court en banc asks Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno to comment on the petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida. The ban on Rappler's coverage of presidential engagements has been expanded to events outside the Palace and even those organized by the private sector. Senate Majority Leader Tito Sotto calls for a probe into alleged electoral fraud in the 2016 polls. The Health Department and hospital associations are putting up dengue express lanes in public and private hospitals for children who got the Dengvaxia dengue vaccine. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says there is no need for the Philippines to make it clear to foreign companies that any joint exploration within the country's Exclusive Economic Zone must be done within the Philippine Constitution.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan