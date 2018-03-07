Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

President Rodrigo Duterte says the International Criminal Court quote 'cannot acquire jurisdiction' over him. Tycoon Henry Sy Sr leads 12 Filipinos on Forbes' list of the richest people on the planet this year. Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano insists the West Philippine Sea is 'disputed' even if a Hague ruling in 2016 upheld the Philippines' rights over these waters.