Duterte on ICC, 2018 Forbes’ Richest List, Cayetano on West PH Sea | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says the International Criminal Court quote 'cannot acquire jurisdiction' over him. Tycoon Henry Sy Sr leads 12 Filipinos on Forbes' list of the richest people on the planet this year. Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano insists the West Philippine Sea is 'disputed' even if a Hague ruling in 2016 upheld the Philippines' rights over these waters.
