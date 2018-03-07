Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 9:39 PM, March 07, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte says he will 'give authority' to the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission or PACC to look into his bank records. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana blames sacked Navy Chief Ronald Mercado for controversy surrounding the government's P15.7-billion frigate acquisition project. An information technology expert says the server logs presented by Senator Tito Sotto as supposed evidence of alleged poll fraud in the 2016 elections may have 'possible valid explanations.' The government's top economic officials hail the selection of the Philippines as the top country to invest in by American media firm U.S. News and World Report. United States President Donald Trump acknowledges Russia and 'other countries' meddled in the 2016 presidential election that brought him to power.