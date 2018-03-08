Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:51 PM, March 08, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The House committee on justice, voting 38-2, decides Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno should be impeached. Ousted Navy chief Ronald Mercado says the Combat Management System supplier he opposed – Korean firm Hanwha Systems – was not subjected to the necessary post-qualification assessments. The United Nations Human Rights Chief slams President Rodrigo Duterte for ordering the Philippine National Police to ignore possible probes over the alleged human rights violations under the war on drugs.