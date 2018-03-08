Tax evasion complaint vs Rappler, Sereno impeachment, De Castro calls out Sereno | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Bureau of Internal Revenue files a P133-million tax evasion complaint against Rappler Holdings Corporation before the Justice Department. The House committee on justice, voting 38-2, decides Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno should be impeached. Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro calls out Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno for 'discussing' her impeachment case during her speech at the 30th anniversary of the Philippine Women Judges Association. Malacañang eyes filing new cases against former transportation officials during the Aquino administration for issues hounding the MRT3. BlackBerry is suing Facebook for allegedly infringing on its patents for messaging apps.
