Published 12:59 PM, March 09, 2018

United States President Donald Trump agree to a historic first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un by the end of May. Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano calls out Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Navy chief Robert Empedrad for their 'change of tune' during a House probe into the controversial frigates project. Uber is selling parts of its Southeast Asia operations to local rival Grab.