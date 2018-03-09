Trump to meet Kim, Alejano on frigates deal, Uber and Grab | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
United States President Donald Trump agree to a historic first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un by the end of May. Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano calls out Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Navy chief Robert Empedrad for their 'change of tune' during a House probe into the controversial frigates project. Uber is selling parts of its Southeast Asia operations to local rival Grab.
