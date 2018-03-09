Rappler cyberlibel case, Robredo on poll fraud allegations, Roque on Sereno | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The National Bureau of Investigation recommends to the Justice Department that Rappler be prosecuted for cyber libel a little over a week after it dismissed the same case. Vice President Leni Robredo wants the probe into Senator Tito Sotto’s allegations of electoral fraud in 2016 to push through. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque describes Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno as 'may tama' or not right in the head. The United Nations human rights chief says Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte needs 'psychiatric evaluation.' United States President Donald Trump agree to a historic first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un by the end of May.
