Calls for Sereno resignation, PNP’s subpoena power, Nanoparticle-infused eyedrops | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Supreme Court employees' groups and a judges' association publicly call for the resignation of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. The Philippine National Police apparently does not need rules in issuing subpoenas. Eyeglasses and contact lenses could soon be a thing of the past thanks to new eye drops infused with nanoparticles that treat both near- and far-sightedness.
