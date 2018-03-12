Sereno on resignation, Barangay and SK elections postponement, NBI on Rappler cyberlibel case | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno says she will not resign. The House committee on suffrage, voting 14-2, approves proposals to postpone the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections originally set this May. The National Bureau of Investigation defends its flip-flopping on the cyberlibel complaint against Rappler. Losing senatorial candidate turned presidential political adviser Francis Tolentino accuses detained senator Leila de Lima of cheating in the 2016 elections. The Philippines again bags a record number of investments from overseas in 2017, although the growth is substantially lower than in 2016.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan