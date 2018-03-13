DOJ panel clears Peter Lim, China defends Duterte, U.S. House panel on Russian collusion | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Justice Department dismisses drug trade and conspiracy charges against Cebu businessman Peter Lim. China defends President Rodrigo Duterte from the tirade of the United Nations human rights chief that the Philippine leader needs to undergo 'psychiatric evaluation' after his diatribes against UN rapporteurs. A Republican-dominated House panel says its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election found no collusion by United States President Donald Trump's campaign team.
