Published 8:18 PM, March 13, 2018

Malacanang says it will support the refiling of a new case by the Justice Department after a panel of prosecutors cleared alleged drug lord Peter Lim. Senate leaders say it will be impossible to pass the measure seeking to postpone the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections from May to October this year. Rappler lawyer Francis Lim questions the Bureau of Internal Revenue's grounds for filing a criminal complaint against Rappler Holdings Corporation's two executives for allegedly evading P133.8 million in taxes. The House justice committee will miss its deadline on Wednesday to pass draft articles of impeachment against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. Blogger Jover Laurio of Pinoy Ako Blog files a civil complaint against pro-Duterte bloggers Rey Joseph Nieto or ThinkingPinoy and Allantroy 'Sass Rogando Sasot, citing violations of the Data Privacy Act and the right to free speech.