Published 1:04 PM, March 14, 2018

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre orders the National Bureau of Investigation to probe his panel of prosecutors who dismissed drug trade and conspiracy charges against Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa. The Consultative Committee votes to allow at most two relatives to run for a national and local or regional position in the same elections, provided that no relative of theirs is an incumbent official. United States President Donald Trump replaces Rex Tillerson with CIA chief Mike Pompeo as State Secretary. Physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76.