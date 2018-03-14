Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 9:35 PM, March 14, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte says the Philippines will withdraw from the International Criminal Court 'effective immediately.' The CIDG of the Philippine National Police urges the Justice Department to remove self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa from its Witness Protection Program. Navy Chief Robert Empedrad says the Philippine Navy will use Korean supplier Hanwha Systems' combat management system for the two frigates it ordered from Hyundai Heavy Industries. Ice Seguerra has resigned as National Youth Commission chairperson. Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76.