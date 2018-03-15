Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:26 PM, March 15, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano justifies the Philippines' withdrawal from the International Criminal Court as 'a principled stand' against non-governmental organizations and politicians supposedly using human rights for political ends. Aristotle Reyes, one of the two Justice Department prosecutors who dismissed the drug charges against Peter Lim, Kerwin Espinosa, and their accomplices, is now a regional trial court judge. The law firm at the heart of the 'Panama Papers' global tax evasion scandal that brought down two world leaders is shutting down.