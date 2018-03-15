Roque on ICC withdrawal, Inciting to sedition charges vs Trillanes, Poe vs Roque on fake news | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denies President Rodrigo Duterte's bid to withdraw the Philippines from the International Criminal Court is a sign of cowardice. The Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office files inciting to sedition charges against Senator Antonio Trillanes. Former state prosecutor now Judge Aristotle Reyes says he is 'saddened' he is being probed over his dismissal of the drug trade and conspiracy charges against alleged drug lords Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and Senator Grace Poe clash on the issue of fake news. Students walk out of United States classrooms in the largest grassroots protest against gun violence seen in years.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan