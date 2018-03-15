Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 9:16 PM, March 15, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denies President Rodrigo Duterte's bid to withdraw the Philippines from the International Criminal Court is a sign of cowardice. The Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office files inciting to sedition charges against Senator Antonio Trillanes. Former state prosecutor now Judge Aristotle Reyes says he is 'saddened' he is being probed over his dismissal of the drug trade and conspiracy charges against alleged drug lords Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque and Senator Grace Poe clash on the issue of fake news. Students walk out of United States classrooms in the largest grassroots protest against gun violence seen in years.